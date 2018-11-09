Police investigate after 2 men found dead in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after two men were found dead overnight in Miami Gardens.

Police are on the scene, along Northwest 151st Street and 24th Avenue, as they comb the area for clues and speak with witnesses.

According to officials, it all started at around 10:30 p.m., Thursday.

7News spoke with the aunt of one of the victims, who says he was just 18 years old. “He was a good kid and whoever did it, it’s alright – it’s alright, you need to turn yourself in or someone needs to talk,” said Alicia Brown. “His mother is, I mean like, overwhelmed right now because that was her only son, and you know this is like something she’s not going to live down. They done crushed my sister’s world about my nephew.”

The identities of the victims have not yet been released. The cause of death remains unknown.

Police have shut down Northwest 151st Street at 24th Avenue as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this death investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

