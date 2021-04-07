Police identify man wanted for questioning following fatal hit-and-run of AmericanAirlines Arena employee

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who, they said, is a person of interest in a deadly hit-and-run in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police are looking for Brandon Hunter who is wanted for questioning in regards to a hit-and-run crash that happened in the area of North Miami Avenue and Northwest 189th Terrace between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on March 9.

Miami Heat officials have identified the victim killed in the crash as 35-year-old Stephan Maze, who was a part of the security team for the AmericanAirlines Arena.

Maze worked for the arena for five years.

According to the victim’s family, Maze was heading to work when he was killed.

The crash occurred just a couple of feet from his apartment complex.

On Wednesday, nearly one month after the tragic incident, a makeshift memorial still stands.

