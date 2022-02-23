MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said a store clerk shot a would-be robber in Miramar.

The attempted robbery occurred along Island Road and Pembroke Road, just after 8 p.m., Tuesday.

The Sunoco gas station was sealed off with crime tape as police questioned witnesses.

Someone who knows the victim told 7News the suspect went behind the counter and beat up the clerk before the clerk was able to grab a gun and shoot the attacker.

The suspect then fled the scene but Miramar Police officers were able to track him down with the help of a K-9.

He has since been identified as 33-year-old Jeffrey John Philippe.

He was transported to Memorial Regional Medical Center and is said to be conscious and alert.

The victim is said to be OK.

