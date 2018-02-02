Police find blood inside home near scene where burned body was found

Police are investigating a possible connection between blood found inside a home and the nearby scene of a burned body found on the side of the road.

Several investigators responded to the scene near the 700 block of Northwest 146th Street, Friday morning. A woman could be seen being consoled outside the home.

Detectives are currently working to find out who the blood belongs to and how it got there.

This discovery comes two days after a burned body was found on the side of the road near the intersection of Northwest 1442nd Street and 12th Avenue, just five blocks away from the home.

Police have not confirmed if the two cases are connected, but they are looking into both.

The investigation is expected to last much of the day Friday.

If you have any information that can help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.