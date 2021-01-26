Police discover man’s body in car submerged in El Portal canal

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have discovered a man’s body inside of a submerged car in an El Portal canal.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim could be that of missing 82-year-old Mernier Sainvil.

Sainvil is from Miami Shores, and 7News first reported about his disappearance on Monday.

Miami-Dade homicide detectives are at the scene near the 500 block of Northwest 87th Street.

They have yet to make an official confirmation.

