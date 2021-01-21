Police detonate suspicious package outside NW Miami-Dade police station

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have detonated a suspicious package that was reported outside of a Northwest Miami-Dade Police station.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to Miami-Dade Police’s Northside District, along the 700 block of Northwest 81st Street, at around 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the police substation, where a bomb squad member walked over to the package to place a device next to it to detonate it.

The suspicious package was detonated just after 6 p.m., aerial footage showed.

The contents of the package are not yet known.

