SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car has crashed into a fountain in Sunny Isles Beach.

The crash happened in front of the Intracoastal Yacht Club off North Bay Road and Sunny Isles Boulevard, Tuesday.

Police said the driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brakes.

No injuries were reported.

