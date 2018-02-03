Police: Body found near South Miami-Dade landfill

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a dead body was found on the side of the road in South Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the cadaver was discovered by the South Dade Landfill, along the the 9200 block of Southwest 248th Street, just before 3 p.m.

Police remained at the scene for hours while they investigated.

Officials have not provided further details.

