Police arrest suspect in Wilton Manors thrift store burglary

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a Wilton Manors thrift store and made off with the store’s register.

Surveillance video showed the man breaking into a thrift store along Northwest Ninth Avenue and 23rd Street, April 14.

Police said the man was identified as Devante Allen and arrested him, Wednesday.

The video showed Allen smashing the store’s front glass door and going for the register before taking off.

