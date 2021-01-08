Police arrest man after confrontation escalates into shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man after a confrontation escalated into shooting outside of a North Miami Beach shopping plaza.

The shooting happened in the area of Northeast 19th Avenue and 182nd Street at around 6 p.m., Thursday.

“It was like ‘Bang, bang, bang,’ like, four shots,” a witness who asked to remain anonymous said. “I was very scared. When I saw this, I stayed away and locked the door. I try to stay very away, and like in two minutes, the police come.”

According to the incident report, an armed man, identified as Gregory O’Bryan Excell, tried to start a fight with an employee at Phone & Pad Repair, but the man he approached was also armed.

Surveillance video shows Excell apparently showing his gun, which, police said, he had a permit for. The report states Excell then gets in his silver sedan but continued to threaten the victim by pointing his gun at him.

The video then shows Excell stop across the street, and another man, described as a friend of the victim, appears to speak to him and make some gestures.

That friend eventually pulls out a paintball gun and fires it at Excell’s car.

According to the report, Excell drives away, but returns a while later. This time, he stopped in the roadway in front of the victim and his workplace.

That’s when, 7News has learned, the victim, who feared for his life, shot his firearm at Excell’s car. He struck the vehicle, but no one was injured.

Excell then took off, later arrested at his home and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He appeared in court, Friday morning, and his bond has been set at $5,000.

A total of four parked cars in the area were damaged by the incident, investigators said.

