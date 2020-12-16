Police arrest 34-year-old accused of attacking man with hammer in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a man in Miami Beach attacking another man with a hammer after, police said, they got into a disagreement.

The attack happened in the area of Collins Avenue and 75th Street in North Beach, Sunday.

In the video, a man wearing an orange shirt could be seen repeatedly swinging the work tool, clubbing the victim against the wall.

Miami Beach Police arrested 34-year-old Jaime Vega on Tuesday, and they said city cameras helped investigators track him down.

Vega faces charges that include armed robbery and aggravated battery with a weapon.

