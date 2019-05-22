Police: 1 in custody after chase ends in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one subject into custody after a chase ended in Miami.

The chase came to an end near a gas station in the area of Northwest 20th Street and 22nd Court, just after 9:15 p.m., Wednesday.

According to City of Miami Police, once an officer got behind the vehicle carrying a subject suspected of armed robbery, the subject took off and officers gave chase.

The chase started eastbound on the Dolphin Expressway, turned north onto Interstate 95, then headed westbound on the Airport Expressway before coming to an end on Northwest 20th Street.

7News cameras captured multiple police cruisers weaving through traffic on a rain-soaked I-95 while pursuing the subject.

Preliminary reports suggested there was another subject that was on the run, but police said they are not searching for another subject at this time.

7News cameras also captured a dark-colored Volkswagen CC sedan with its driver door open surrounded by police cruisers.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the armed robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

