Plane crashes near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane with two adults and two juveniles on board has crashed at a park near North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at Cinnamon Place Park, in the area of Pembroke Road and Jodi Road, around a mile southwest of the airport, just before 5 p.m., Thursday.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, all four people on board the aircraft have been accounted for, and they were outside of the aircraft when officers arrived.

“The occupants were already outside of the airplane upon emergency personnel arriving,” a Pembroke Pines Police spokesperson said. “They did suffer injuries and were immediately transported to a local hospital. I know that their condition is serious.”

The four people on board, described to be two adults and two juveniles, were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital. All of the patients are alive, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the SOCATA TB10 Tobago took off from the airport and crashed at around 4:30 p.m.

Aerial footage captured smoke billowing from the plane’s wreckage.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, and the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while investigators work the scene.

ATTENTION DRIVERS: Expect heavy traffic and road closures in the area of Pembroke Road & SW 86th Avenue due to an on-going plane crash investigation. To avoid delays please seek alternate routes along Pines Boulevard (East/Westbound) or University Drive (North/Southbound). pic.twitter.com/Nqw1x7b6HR — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) December 17, 2020

