Pizza delivery man hospitalized after getting shot in Deerfield Beach robbery

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have transported a pizza delivery man to the hospital after a shooting in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of a robbery and shooting along the 500 block of Northeast 41st Street, at around 9:50 p.m., Wednesday.

According to BSO, the victim is a Pizza Hut delivery person.

Fire rescue crews transported the 40-year-old victim to Broward Health North Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

According to the victim’s mother, the gunman who confronted him, and later shot him three times, wanted the pizza but the victim refused to give it up.

BSO said they are not sure whether the suspects got away with anything in the robbery.

Robbery detectives are investigating the incident.

“Please, if you know anything — you don’t want your children or your brother or your husband doing something like this to somebody else again,” said Joanne Orcutt, the victim’s mother. “He could’ve died. It could’ve been a fatal wound. I’m very thankful that it wasn’t. The Lord had his hand on him and protected him but the next person might not be so lucky. Please stop it before it’s too late for the next person.”

She added that the delivery job is one of two jobs the man works to provide for his 8-year-old son.

“You wonder what possess someone to shoot someone for a box of pizza. It’s just a very sad situation. I know there’s desperate people but this seems really unbelievable,” said Orcutt.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

