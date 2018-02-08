Pilot makes emergency landing in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A plan made an emergency landing in Southwest Miami-Dade, Thursday afternoon.

7Skyforce flew over the scene near Southwest 168th Street and Krome Avenue just before noon. The plane landed at Lindbergh’s Landing Strip, a grass runway.

The pilot reportedly smelled smoke in the cockpit and declared an emergency landing.

Fire rescue crews were on the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.