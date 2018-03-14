Pi Day brings $3.14 deals on pizza, pies

MIAMI (WSVN) - There are 3.14159 reasons to be happy on Wednesday if you’re a pizza and pie fan: Pi Day!

Restaurants in South Florida and across the country have decided to join in on the day in honor of the mathematical ratio that represents the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Pizza spots, like Blaze Pizza and Pieology, have deals for those looking to celebrate.

In South Florida, some deals are below:

Pieology: Sign up for Pie Life and receive a coupon for a $3.14 pizza with the purchase of a Chef Inspired or Custom 11″ pizza

Blaze Pizza: Pizzas will be $3.14 all day for in-restaurant orders only

Boston Market: A buy-one-get-one-free coupon allows guests to buy one pot pie and a drink and get one pot pie for free

Cicis: Buy one adult buffet at regular price and get a second adult buffet for $3.14 with a coupon

Whole Foods Market: Take $3.14 off any Large Bakery Pie

Hungry Howie’s Pizza: Get a medium one-topping pizza for $3.14 when you buy any Howie Bread at regular menu price with code PI18

Your Pie: Pizza is $3.14 at any Your Pie location, does not apply to call-in or online orders

BJ’s Brewhouse: mini one-topping pizzas will be $3.14 for dine-in orders

