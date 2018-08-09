WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released photographs of the pedestrian bridge at Florida International University, taken just before it collapsed, show cracks in the structure.

The images, released by the National Transportation Task Force on Thursday, provide the first glimpse of the previously reported cracks in the bridge. They were taken one to two days before it collapsed and crushed eight vehicles, March 15.

The photos show damage to a concrete support truss in the bridge. Investigators said they are continuing to interview the contractors involved.

Six people were killed and nine others were injured in the collapse.

At the time, the bridge was undergoing a stress test. Its construction was a relatively new concept. It was built off site and then moved into place at Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue.

In their new report, the NTSB said initial results from their testing have not indicated any material issues with the bridge. They are still trying to figure out what caused the cracks and the collapse.

It could take months or even years before the NTSB releases its final report and cause for the bridge collapse.

