MIAMI (WSVN) - A pelican is on the mend at a South Florida rescue hospital.

The injured bird turned up at Haulover Inlet Tuesday morning with a fishing line and hook stuck under its left wing.

Officials brought it to Pelican Harbor Seabird Station, where it has since undergone surgery.

The hospital vet said the pelican should make a full recovery.

