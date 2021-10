SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Southwest Miami-Dade.

A pedestrian was struck in the area of Southwest 152nd Street and 127th Avenue, at around 5 a.m., Friday.

Police have not released information on the vehicle that fled the scene.

