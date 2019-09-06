Pedestrian fatally struck by Tri-Rail in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Police responded to the scene of the crash, located along Sistrunk Boulevard, just before 7 a.m., Friday.

The train was headed southbound but has stopped just before the Broward Boulevard station.

Due to an incident involving SB train P601, bus bridges are being established between Fort Lauderdale and Cypress Creek stations. Heavy train delays are expected this morning. — Tri-Rail (@Tri_Rail) September 6, 2019

A bus service has been established to transport passengers between the Fort Lauderdale and Cypress Creek stations.

