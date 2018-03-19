Palm Beach woman accused of fatally gouging out mother’s eyes

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a woman after she was accused of gouging out her mother’s eyes in a drug-fueled attack.

According to WPTV, deputies arrested 32-year-old Camille Balla after she confessed to killing her mother in their Royal Palm Beach home on March 16.

“I killed my mother and I need help,” Balla told deputies according to an arrest report.

When deputies arrived, they said they found Balla sitting on the sidewalk outside, frantic and covered in blood. Investigators also found Balla’s mother, Francisca Montiero-Balla, dead inside a garage, with her eyeballs placed on a nearby box. Montiero-Balla reportedly had cuts throughout her body.

Detectives also found notes with religious-themed messages about clearing the soul inside the garage, WPTV reports. A white piece of paper with suspected marijuana was found in the home and sent to a lab for testing.

Balla told fire rescue she believed she may have smoked marijuana laced with flakka or PCP.

“I’m a murderer, I’m a murderer!” Balla reportedly yelled to fire rescue officials.

Ball faced a judge Monday morning, where she was ordered to have a mental evaluation. She is being held without bond on first-degree murder charges.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.