LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A grab and go robbery in Lauderdale Lakes was caught on camera.

The suspect walked up to a home and took off with a package from the front porch before leaving in an SUV waiting for him.

It happened Monday near Northwest 34th Terrace and 40th Court.

The porch pirate took off with Coach slippers and a phone the victim had bought.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

