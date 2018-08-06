HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Construction work on two major highways in Miami-Dade County has caused lane closures during the overnight hours.

All northbound lanes on the Palmetto Expressway have closed beginning at 11 p.m. on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Authorities have also shut down all northbound lanes along Interstate 75, beginning at the Palmetto Expressway, for additional road work.

I-75 is also scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

