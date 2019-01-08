Over 750 jobs available at Miami Lakes mega job fair

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 750 jobs are up for grabs at a massive job fair taking place in Miami Lakes, Thursday.

Among the businesses hiring are Verizon, COX Media Group, the Marriott Biscayne Bay and the Miami Herald.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Don Shula Hotel at 6842 Main St.

Openings ranging from entry-level to management positions are available in both Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Organizers recommend that attendees have multiple copies of their resume on hand and dress professionally.

