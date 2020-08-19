Over 4K new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 584,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 9,932 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 584,047 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,115 from Tuesday’s update.

There are now 148,093 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 67,534 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 39,662, and 1,666 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 35,200 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

