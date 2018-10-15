Over 40 dogs, cats rescued after Hurricane Michael need forever home

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly four dozen domestic animals from a small rural shelter in Alabama were rescued after Hurricane Michael, and some were taken to South Florida in search of forever homes.

The Humane Society of Broward County was able to rescue about 44 dogs and four cats and bring them to its Dania Beach facility.

7News was there as some puppies were being off-loaded, Monday.

Those who are interested in taking one of the puppies home can do so as early as Wednesday.

The Humane Society of Broward County said this was something they had to do when storms come through. The Alabama shelter where the animals were staying in suffered extensive damage, leaving them with nowhere to go.

“It’s so important to the animals, obviously,” said Mary Steffen with the Humane Society of Broward County. “I mean, they’ve obviously been through a traumatic situation, and they couldn’t live in a building with no roof. The walls were not structurally sound.”

