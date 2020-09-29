Over 3,200 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 704,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 14,143 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 704,568 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,266 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 106 deaths.

There are now 170,086 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 77,122 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 46,485 and 1,845 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 43,855 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

