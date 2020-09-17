Over 3,200 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 674,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 13,086 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 674,456 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,255 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 147 deaths.

There are now 165,595 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 75,048 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 44,683, and 1,799 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 42,047 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

