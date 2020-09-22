Over 2,400 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 687,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 13,416 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 687,909 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,470 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 99 deaths.

There are now 167,515 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 75,944 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 45,602 and 1,811 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 42,771 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

