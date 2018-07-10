Over 2,000 jobs hiring at Miami Lakes job fair

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Over 2,000 jobs are up for grabs at a massive job fair taking place in Miami Lakes, Wednesday.

Among the businesses hiring are the Miami Dolphins, Atlantis University, COX Media Group, the Miami Heat and the Miami Herald.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. at the Don Shula Hotel at 6842 Main Street.

Openings, ranging from entry-level to management positions, are available in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

Organizers recommend that attendees have multiple copies of their resume on hand and dress professionally.

