OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - It was special day for hundreds of children at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.

The nonprofit Vital Flight showed 253 special needs families that the sky really is the limit.

Thirty-two pilots volunteered their time, talents and their aircraft for the event.

“It is absolutely amazing, when these kids come off these airplanes, the smiles on their faces,” said Vital Flight pilot Michael Coviello.

The pilot said some of the children who take part in these flights become inspired to pursue aviation. “I’ve actually had teachers in special needs programs call me and say, ‘My child in my class will not stop talking about this, and all they can think about is being a pilot someday,'” said Coviello. “They’ve gone from this notion that they’re challenged and limited to believing that sky’s the limit. It’s an amazing day.”

This is the event’s 8th year in South Florida.

