Over 10,000 COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH on Thursday

Related Restrictions in South Florida for July 4th weekend

(WSVN) - There are now more than 169,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,617 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 169,106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 10,109 from Wednesday’s update.

The new cases equal the largest single-day increase in Florida at this point in the pandemic.

There are now 40,265 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 17,116 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 14,859, and 296 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 15,150 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.