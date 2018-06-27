Orlando lawyer seeks to have recreational marijuana added to Florida ballot

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - An Orlando-area attorney is looking to have a vote for recreational marijuana added to the Florida ballot in 2020.

Lawyer John Morgan announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he was going to “look at starting a fund where we all can donate to get full #marijuana legalization on the ballot in 2020.”

Morgan believes a measure would pass with flying colors.

Voters approved medical marijuana in Florida during the 2016 election, an effort led by Morgan. However, there have since been issues over who could receive the treatment, and how it could be administered.

However, on June 5, a judge lifted a stay on smoking medical marijuana.

