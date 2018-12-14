Opa-locka business owner fires back after being shot by possible robber

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A confrontation between an Opa-locka business owner and a possible robber spiraled into gun violence, sending both men to the hospital.

According to Opa-locka Police, officers responded to a call of a possible robbery at AG Auto Finance, located in a warehouse district, at 13325 NW 47th Ave., just south of the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, late Friday afternoon.

Investigators said a customer got into a fight with the business owner and it quickly escalated.

“At some point during the verbal altercation, the customer brandishes a firearm and fires one time, striking the business owner,” said Opa-locka Police Chief James Dobson.

But police said that didn’t stop the business owner. After being shot, they said, the business owner got into a fight and turned the tables on the situation.

“The business owner retrieved a firearm from the assailant and fired the weapon, possibly three to five times,” said Dobson.

7News cameras captured bloodstains on the floor inside the business and near the entrance.

Paramedics transported the 51-year-old man who fired first to Ryder Trauma Center and the 30-year-old store owner to Palmetto General Hospital. Both are listed in stable condition.

Police officers remained at the scene through the evening as they collected evidence and attempted to piece together what led up to the gunfire.

Officials have not provided details about any charges.

