Okeechobee Road reopens in Hialeah after flatbed truck spills plywood

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers in Hialeah faced considerable traffic backups after a flatbed semi-truck spilled plywood slabs all over the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Road and an adjacent canal.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the roadway near Hialeah Drive, at around 5 p.m., Thursday, as bulldozers cleared the plywood from the eastbound lanes.

Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Transportation and Hialeah Police units responded to the scene.

Officials said the truck’s load fell off the flatbed and onto the road. The vehicle took out a light pole as well.

Authorities shut down all eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Road. The closure has backed up traffic for at least a mile.

No injuries have been reported.

By 5 p.m., crews had removed roughly half of the plywood from the roadway.

Troopers diverted drivers at the intersection of Okeechobee Road and Hialeah Drive. Motorists can either turn onto Curtiss Parkway or take Hialeah Drive.

The roadway has since reopened.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.