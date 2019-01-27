HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials said a tornado touched down in West Hialeah, as severe weather wreaked havoc in parts of Broward and Miami-Dade counties and is causing flight delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Hialeah Fire officials said the tornado touched down near 1800 West 76th St., Sunday night. They have not provided further details about the extent of the damage it may have caused.

More details to emerge soon from a Tornado that likely touched down this evening in West Hialeah. pic.twitter.com/BbR3OqL0yV — 7 Weather (@7Weather) January 28, 2019

Area residents took to social media to post photos and videos of heavy rain, downed trees and overturned trucks.

As of 10 p.m., Florida Power & Light reported 376 homes without power in Broward County and 377 homes in Miami-Dade.

Meanwhile, in a tweet sent Sunday night, FLL officials confirmed 163 flights had been delayed and five flights had been cancelled.

That announcement came about an hour after the National Weather Service in Miami issued the tornado warning for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, just after 7:30 p.m. Meteorologists later said the radar indicated potential for tornado in Miami Lakes, Hialeah and Opa-locka, but just after 8 p.m., that warning was cancelled.

However, inclement weather lingers in parts of South Florida. In addition to the tornado in West Hialeah, wind gusts of up to 49 mph were reported at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pine just after 8 p.m., and a strong storm pelted coast Broward near Pompano Beach and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea with heavy rain and possible hail.

Storm Report from Broward with strong wind gusts from this evening's storms. pic.twitter.com/gPeSZb9k6D — 7 Weather (@7Weather) January 28, 2019

FLL officials advised travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

