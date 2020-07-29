Officials raise reward to $55K amid search for gunman who killed 7-year-old

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have raised the reward again in the search for the gunman who killed a young girl in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Alana Washington, 7, died in a drive-by shooting that happened near Northwest 29th Avenue and 51st Street, Saturday.

Three of her family members were also shot.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez and several other county commissioners have all pledged money, bringing the total reward now to $55,000.

If you have any information on this drive-by shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for the reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.