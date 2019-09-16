Miami Police officer strikes 16-year-old cyclist in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenage cyclist has been transported to the hospital after a Miami Police officer hit him.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene of the crash, located in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 36th Street in Miami, just after 3:15 p.m., Monday.

A City of Miami police cruiser could be seen behind a damaged blue bicycle in the middle of the road.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, the injured is a 16-year-old male.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

According to Miami-Dade County Schools Police, the victim is a Miami-Dade student but is part of its adult education program.

