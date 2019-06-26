Officer airlifted after being shot at police training facility in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer had to be airlifted to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the chest at a police training institute in Doral.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the Miami Dade Public Safety Training Institute, located in the area of Northwest 58th Street and 97th Avenue, just after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Air rescue is transporting the male patient to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several rescue crew officials could be seen responding.

It remains unknown what condition the victim was in when he was airlifted.

