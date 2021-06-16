PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - An inaugural cruise voyage that was scheduled to leave out of South Florida is now being pushed back.

Passengers were supposed to board Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas vessel out of Port Everglades on July 3, but this has been changed to the end of July.

The change comes after eight crew members onboard the ship tested positive for the coronavirus.

The ship’s 1,400 crew members all received the COVID-19 vaccine, but the positive results came back before the vaccines were fully effective, according to officials.

Passengers who were already booked for the cruise will be given other options.

This move also comes after a different cruise ship reported positive COVID cases.

Two guests who shared a room on the 7-day Celebrity Millennial cruise from St. Maarten tested positive just last week.

Royal Caribbean, the parent company of the cruise line, said everyone on that ship was also vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean International is no longer requiring any of its cruise passengers to be vaccinated from COVID-19 if they are departing out of Florida. This is a reversal from previous statements and protocol that the company submitted to the CDC last month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order banning companies from asking people for proof of vaccination.

Those who do not comply can be fined up to $5,000 for each violation.

The company said they will recommend that passengers get the covid vaccine, but it will not be required.

