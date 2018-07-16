NW Miami-Dade family says arsonist ‘torched’ car, sent taunting text

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is living in fear after, they said, an arsonist targeted them and may strike again.

Surveillance video shows the family’s Honda Civic fully engulfed after, the car’s owner said, someone set fire to it along Northwest 107th Street, near 27th Avenue, Sunday, at around 3 a.m.

“Then next thing we know, we see like a big orange flame,” said the car owner, who asked not to be identified.

She said the scene was like something out of a movie.

“Like, torched, like a man, exactly what you see on a movie. It was exploding,” she said.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded shortly after.

Surveillance video shows at least one person moving near the Civic. Seconds later, the car exploded, as the person is seen running toward a parked car that zooms away.

“When I came here, my car was already melted and in flames,” said the owner.

The sister of the Civic owner had driven the car earlier to a friend’s house near the scene of the crime.

The car’s owner showed 7News the charred remains of the Honda.

The owner’s sister said she thinks she knows who targeted them, and he even went as far as texting her afterwards — using emojis.

“The emojis laughing, with the car emoji and the fire emoji,” said the owner’s sister.

The family has since filed a police report. A Miami-Dade arson investigator left a business card on a home’s door near the scene.

Meanwhile, the family is grateful no one got hurt.

“Somebody could’ve been in the car. My nieces could’ve been in the car,” said the Honda’s owner.

The Civic has been towed to the pound for evidence. Its ashy remnants stained the street where this arsonist left a mark.

If you have any information that could help police, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.