NTSB: Errors were made in design on FIU bridge

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The National Transportation Safety Board said their investigation revealed that errors were in the design of the bridge that ended up collapsing at Florida International University.

Six people were killed and eight others were injured when the bridge collapsed on March 15.

