MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida high school had their football team recognized for a successful 2017 season.

Miami Northwestern Senior High School were crowned State champions during the 2017 season and were honored by the school district.

At the ceremony, the Bulls’ coaches and players were recognized and awarded medals.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.