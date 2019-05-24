Northbound lanes blocked on Turnpike near Quail Roost Drive after fatal crash involving motorcyclist

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - All northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near Quail Roost Drive have been blocked off due to a fatal crash.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash involved a dump truck and a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m., Friday.

Miami-Dade Police and FHP officers are currently on scene investigating.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

