North Miami Senior High performs active shooter drill ahead of school year

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - An active shooter drill took place at North Miami Senior High School.

First responders and officers were training in the hallways of North Miami Senior High Tuesday in the event an actual active shooter situation were to take place.

North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga described the steps taken during the active shooter drill.

“You saw that they came in initially, stopped the killing. They went and addressed and neutralized the subject, stopped the dying, put tourniquets on, chest compression and then evacuating,” said Juriga.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said he was disturbed by the drill but understood its impact for students’ safety.

VIEWER DISCRETION: Active shooter drill at north miami senior high school @MiamiSup says security in schools is top priority. the goal: an officer in every school, trained to handle a potential shooter. Story at noon on @wsvn pic.twitter.com/DqVr9ZL6Ia — Rebecca Vargas (@RebeccaVargas) July 24, 2018

By the next school year, officials are working to get officers placed at every Miami-Dade County Public School.

“Safety and security is our highest priority,” said Carvalho. “After the passage of state legislation that mandates law enforcement being present in schools, we went to work.”

Carvalho said that, out of 400 schools, there are about 90 that need officers on campus.

“By the first day of school — Aug. 20 — there will be a police officer assigned to every single school,” said Carvalho.

Carvalho added that several active shooter drills are expected to take place at other schools in the county.

