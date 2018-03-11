NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Police Department honored several fallen heroes at a tribute held Sunday morning.

The 9463 Foundation for Florida’s Fallen Officers recognized 11 officers and two K9s who died while serving the community this past year.

The tribute took place at the department’s headquarters on Northeast Seventh Avenue and 124th Street.

“Hopefully next year, we’re not gonna have anybody that we need to recognize and we’ll keep everybody safe throughout this year,” said North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga.

The foundation sponsors a statewide motorcycle ride that stops at each of the police stations where the fallen officers had worked.

The annual memorial ride began back in 2007 after Broward Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Reyka was gunned down during an investigation.

