North Miami Beach hosts annual Veterans Day service

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of North Miami Beach held its annual Veterans Day service.

The event took place Monday morning at All Wars Memorial Park on Northeast 165th Street and 16th Avenue.

The event was in honor of military veterans who have served our country through the years.

“I think it’s a very important thing,” said veteran John Petroske. “Especially this day because, as Armistice Day, a hundred years ago yesterday, it failed because we didn’t end all wars, and it’s become now a recognition of the fact that men and women in uniform are still needed and Americans have fought and will continue to fight until we find a better way.”

Veterans Day events in North Miami Beach were free and open to the public.

