North Miami Beach Commissioner bonds out of jail following bribery arrest

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Miami Beach Commissioner has bonded out of jail after he was arrested on several corruption charges.

Following a second court appearance Friday, Commissioner Frantz Pierre posted a $35,000 bond after he was charged with bribery, money laundering and grand theft.

Investigators said Pierre offered his commission vote in exchange for money to the owner of Dean’s Gold Strip Club, who was trying to renew a business license.

Governor Rick Scott has since suspended Pierre from office.

