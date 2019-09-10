North Miami Beach apartment residents still evacuated as crane clean up near building continues

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crane continues to be a big pain for some South Florida condo owners after the heavy metal came crashing down on their homes.

Crews worked on a canal clean-up Tuesday following the collapse of a crane late Sunday night in North Miami Beach.

Two days after the crane crashed on top of the units, crews were seen cleaning up the mess with no end in sight.

“We saw the crane fall down to the fourth floor over there,” said Myriam Duarte, a resident.

Though Duarte was able to return to her condo off Northeast 170th Street, eight of her neighbors were not so lucky.

The city deemed their units — those closest to where the crane crashed — unsafe.

A barge being used to repair a nearby sea wall partially sunk Sunday, forcing the residents to evacuate.

Residents expressed their experiences when the crash occurred.

“I thought at the beginning, that it was lightning,” said one resident.

“I thought it was an explosion,” said another resident.

“Sounds like a plane crash,” said another resident.

Crews disassembled the crane’s boom and covered the damaged roof with a tarp, Monday.

When they returned Tuesday, divers were seen in the water as cranes lifted large pieces of debris from under the surface.

The focus is now to remove the base of the crane, which continues to leak gas and oil into the water, and to get the barge afloat.

Meanwhile, Myriam and her neighbors hope the repairs to their condo happen sooner than later.

“I get that they’re losing a lot of money with the contractors and everything,” said Duarte.

No timeline has been given as to when the cleanup will be finished or when residents can move back into their homes.

