North Broward Prep students raise $2,700 in honor of friend battling cancer

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A generous gesture has come from a group of students in South Florida.

Students from North Broward Prepatory School headed to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood to present a check for the hospital in honor of Evan Finkle, one of their friends who is battling cancer.

The eight students raised $2,700 by selling bracelets they designed.

“I wanna say thank you to all my friends for supporting me, and this is a great way of supporting me, along with helping other kids dealing with what I went through, so thank you,” Finkle said.

“Today, we’re celebrating his classmates and friends who came together to do something to support him by making these adorable little bracelets as a fundraiser,” Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital CEO Caitlin Stella said.

The students behind the fundraiser said they will do it again next year for another organization.

